Happy Birthday Mohit Malik: THESE photos of the Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala star with his wife are couple goals

Today, as Mohit Malik turns a year older, we take a look at his adorable pictures with wifey Aditi Shirwaikar that give us major couple goals. Check it out.

Mohit Malik, who is currently seen as the lead in Star Plus show Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the finest actors we have in Telly Town. He plays a dotting father of a small girl on-screen. Though his love-life in the show has many issues, in real life, Mohit is a loving and caring husband to her pretty wife Aditi Shirwaikar. The two are one of the IT couples of the Television industry and have often proven that nothing can stop you if your love is true.

While Mohit is a typical Punjabi munda, Aditi is a simple Maharashtrian mulgi. And this rare combination is now setting couple goals for everyone. Facing all the difficulties together, they've come out stronger. The two had an instant connection when they saw each other for the first time on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Just like their jodi, the first move was also unique as Mohit decided to ask Aditi for marriage on April Fools Day. While initially, she thought it was a joke, later she danced in merriment with a big 'Yes'.

The madly-in-love couple exchanged rings on July 14, 2010, and took wedding oath on December 1, the same year. Their love story is one in a million filled with the right amount of emotions, romance, compatibility, and understanding. Even after almost 10 years of togetherness, the couple makes sure to spend as much time as possible with each other. They recently jetted off to France to ring in the New Year together. Today, as Mohit Malik turns a year older, we take a look at his adorable pictures that prove, 'Love is in the air.'

Take a look at Mohit and Aditi's awe-inspiring pictures:

1) Cause there's peace in each other's arms

2) Because I can't take my eyes off you

3) Tu me manques ( I love you)

4) Because I find warmth next to you

5) Pecking a kiss on your cheeks is my favourite thing to do

6) Everyday is a celebration when I'm with you

7) When you need no reasons to make a moment special

On the professional front, Mohit has swooned many with his amazing acting chops in popular shows like Pari Hoon Main, Godh Bharaai, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, and Phulwa. Not only this he has proved his dancing talent in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

We wish Mohit Malik a very happy birthday and send truckloads of smiles to him. Hoping this cute couple keeps spreading the magic of their love always.

