Happy Birthday Mohit Malik: Timeline of his love story with Aditi that will tug at your heartstrings

As Mohit Malik is celebrating his 37th birthday today, we bring you his cute love story with his wife Aditi Shirwaikar that will surely leave you all awestruck. Take a look

Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Shirwaikar are of the most loved couples in the television industry. Their love story is one that has all the elements that will surely tug at your heartstrings. From being friends to soul mates, Mohit and Aditi are adored for their cracking chemistry both on and off-screen. Last year in December, the power couple took everyone by surprise as their announced expecting their first baby. Both the actors took to their respective social media handles to announce the new addition to the family.

The Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala star shared a mushy picture with his beloved wife wherein he was seen holding Aditi with his hands placed on her belly. While sharing the happy news with all, he wrote, “As I place my hand on you...I say thankyou ..for choosing us ! Thankyou lord for this beautiful awakening experience which we are through right now . Thankyou thankyou thankyou so happy to share this with everyone . As we grow from 2 to 3 . It makes my belief even stronger that we are 1. Love #blessed #oneness #shukr #gratitude #grateful #blessed #newdawn #love.” Aditi also shared a few pictures of her baby bump and wrote, “God knew even before we knew that we needed you..Our souls met.. Let’s grow together.. Baby Malik…”

Notably, today Mohit is celebrating his 37 birthday with his near and dear ones. And, as this handsome hunk has turned a year today, we look back at his love story timeline with Aditi Shirwaikar that will make you fall in love with the couple. Check it out below.

1. From co stars to life partners

Not many know that Aditi and Mohit first met on the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and soon, became friends. Just a few months into the friendship, the two developed a strong liking for each other. They started spending quality time together. From arriving together at starry bashes to stepping out in the city, the duo started enjoying each other’s company. The couple exchanged rings on July 14, 2010, and walked down the aisle on December 1, the same year.

2. The Proposal

It was Mohit who took the first step and proposed Aditi for marriage, who initially thought it was a prank. Talking about the same, Aditi shared, “It was April 1 (All Fools’ Day), and knowing the guy that he is, I thought I should wait for a day to let the thought sink in. He asked me the same question the following day. That is when I was confirmed that is was a serious question. I said ‘yes’, of course!”

3. Overcoming cultural differences

Mohit is a Punjabi munda and Aditi is a simple Maharashtrian mulgi. They have never let the cultural diversity to come in their way and despite all problems, the couple come out stronger. Mohit and Aditi have been stood by each other through thick and thin. While talking about the same, The Shararat - Thoda Jaadu, Thodi Nazaakat actress had once said she always wished to get married to a Punjabi. Therefore there was not “much of an adaptation issue really.”

4. Celebrates 10 years of togetherness

Mohit and Aditi have recently completed 10 years of their marital bliss and took to social media to shower love on each other. On the occasion, the Lockdown Ki Love Story actor shared a lovely picture with his wife while wishing her a Happy wedding anniversary. Even after having married for 10 years, the couple still looks head over heels in love and often gives us a glimpse of their romantic life on social media.

5. Becoming Parents

The couple will welcome their first child in May this year and is quite happy and excited about it.

We too wish Mohit Malik a Very Happy Birthday.

Also Read: Mohit Malik, Aditi all set to welcome their FIRST child in May 2021: We're looking forward to this new chapter

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×