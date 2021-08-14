Happy Birthday Mohit Raina: 5 Lesser known facts about the Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actor

is a popular name in the television industry, owing to his iconic role in the show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The actor played the lead role of Lord Shiva in the show and was highly appreciated for the depth in his performance and his acting chops. He has also been a part of other TV shows including Bandini, 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and others. The actor also received success in the Bollywood industry with his impressive performance in the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the special day of his birthday, we present to you some lesser-known facts about the actor.

1. Mohit Raina was born and brought up in Jammu. He is known to be a very private person in real life.

2. The actor weighed 107 kgs in his teenage years. He had to lose almost 30 kgs to pursue his acting career.

3. He had participated in the 2005 Grasim Mister India modeling contest, for which he was ranked among the top five contestants.

4. The actor used to work with Hyundai Motors initially before he became an actor. He used to sell cars there.

5. He started his acting career with the television show Antriksha in the year 2006-2007. His made his Bollywood debut with the movie Don Muthu Swami.

6. The actor is trained in the dance forms Jive and Hip-hop. He had revealed that he had taken Kathak lessons for his character of Lord Shiva in his popular TV show.

