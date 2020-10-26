Happy Birthday Mohsin Khan: 10 times when the YRKKH star donned ethnic outfits & proved he's a true 'desi boy'

As Mohsin Khan aka Kartik of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai celebrates his birthday today, we take a look at ten times when the handsome hunk left fans swooned with his traditional attires.

Handsome, charming, and fun-loving...these are the first three words that come to our mind when we think about Mohsin Khan. He is touted to be one of the most good looking and talented actors on Indian Television. Mohsin is blessed with amazing acting skills, an attractive physique, and superlative looks. He has been ruling the hearts of millions of people for many years now. Currently seen as Kartik in Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi aka Naira, Mohsin has left everyone awestruck with his acting prowess.

Not only his performance, but Mohsin has wowed everyone with his fashion game also. Counted among the most stylish and desirable men in the Telly world, Mohsin knows the trick to impress the fashion police. From casuals to suits, Mohsin's style game is the ultimate guide to men's fashion. While he can 'rock' any look, but his traditional looks are unmatchable. Yes, Mohsin's ethnic avatars are a sight to behold. From Pathani kurtas, Silk Sherwani, or plain kurta’s, Mohsin is often seen donning traditional outfits and looks super hot.

Today (October 26, 2020), on Mohsin Khan's birthday, we're going to take a peek into the best traditional outfits donned by him, which proves that he is the 'perfect desi boy' on the Telly world. His ethnic fashion has also inspired many young men to become the show stoppers at a function, wedding, and more.

1. Mohsin's comfy purple kurta and white patiala is the 'best' Diwali outfit - simple and attractive.

2. Godlen yellow and black is a combination that never fails. The overcoat enhnaces the charm of this outfit.

3. Slaying! Moshin has left us speechless with his all-black ethnic look.

4. Mohsin looks like an eye-candy in this white kurta-pajama with jawahar neck, ruffly chekered sky blue jacket.

5. Though the Navratri festive is over, but you can still count on Mohsin's white kurta-pajama with a tinch of colours. Don't miss to add your charming smile too, just like the actor!

6. This light chocolaty kurta and green patiala makes for a complete cool dude look

7. Handsome is the word for this look! Moshin's stylish blue sherwani with a mirror-like glow, white patiala and black mojri combination are just too good

8. Floral prints never go out of fashion, especially when they're in a combination of black-golden!

9. Looking for an ideal wedding outfit? Mohsin's royal golden sherwani should be the one for you.

10. Moshin looks dapper in this shimmery maroon sherwani with cream color pajama.

Well, with the festive and wedding season going on, a walk through Mohsin's wardrobe is certainly the best place for inspiration. Here's wishing the handsome hunk of Television a very Happy Birthday birthday!

