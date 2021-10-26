Happy Birthday Mohsin Khan: Do you know how the actor bagged Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Mohsin Khan doesn’t need any introduction. He became a household name after essaying the Kartik role in one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The audience loved his performance and especially his on screen chemistry with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira. They had ruled the TRP for a long time and now when the show is taking a generation leap, the actors have to bid adieu. But their fans are left heartbroken. Today, Mohsin is one of the top-rated actors in the television industry.

But do you know how he bagged this role? Before this let’s talk about how Mohsin Khan started his career. He worked as an assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal and made his debut in television with the show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He then gave auditioned for the role of Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But before him, TV actor Zain Imam was approached for Kartik's role. However, the actor who was already busy with his other projects couldn't take it up, and the role eventually went to Mohsin.

Mohsin is loved for the portrayal of his character, Kartik in the show. He played the role of Kartik for more than four years. Well, he has not announced any new projects after saying goodbye to the show.

Mohsin was also seen with Urvashi Rautella in a music video named Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi. The track is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Manoj Muntashir. The song is about the sorrow and pain of a heartbroken lover.

