Happy Birthday Mona Singh: 5 lesser known facts about the actress

Mona Singh doesn’t need any introduction. Today, she has come a long way in her career. The actress is one of the most versatile heroines in the entertainment industry. She left a mark with her brilliant performance in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi in 2003 and won two Indian Television Academy Awards. While fans still remember her as Jassi, Mona has also worked in films like 3 Idiots, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do, and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se.

Born in a Sikh family, Mona’s father was an Army officer. On December 27, 2019, the actress married Filmmaker Shyam Rajagopalan in a traditional Sikh ceremony. In 2015, she made a comeback to television with Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do where she played Preet Singh, a woman who lost her parents. But the show went off air within three months due to low TRPs. Well, she has also hosted numerous events including Comedy Nights Live and Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Later she featured in Kapoor's supernatural production Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se as Paridhi, a married woman attempting to protect her husband from his former lover who has turned into a spirit post-death and arrived to haunt the couple.

Today, the diva celebrates her birthday and here’s 5 lesser-known facts about the birthday girl:

Mona Singh was about to make her debut in the film Main To Chala. But due to unknown reasons, the film was never released.

In 2013, an MMS of the actress left her fans in shock. The actress had called it a fake video and even complained to the cyber police who later confirmed that the video was morphed.

Mona Singh is also the winner of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 1. Later she also hosted the show’s seasons 3 and 4.

Not many know that the actress was also in a relationship with Vidyut Jammwal but later the couple parted ways. She was also in a relationship with Band of Boys singer Karan Oberoi.

In 2018 she ventured into the digital world and was featured in The Viral Fever and Netflix series Yeh Meri Family.

Also Read: Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin star Mona Singh on staying away from TV: It wasn’t offering anything challenging