Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Arjun Bijlani to Mandira Bedi, a look at diva's BFFs from the industry

is one of the hottest actresses in our Industry. She has had one of the smoothest transitions from the small screen to the big screen and fans are loving every bit of it. Be it Naagin on the small screen or ’s love interest on the big screen, she portrays every character with perfection and ease. Well, the actress turns a year older today and wishes have already started pouring in from every corner. We have spoken about her work and career most of the time but today we are going to highlight on the good friend Mouni is to many in the industry. We are going to list down Mouni Roy’s BFF’s from the industry.

Mandira Bedi is one of the closest friends of Mouni Roy in the industry and we have seen its proof every now and then. Recently Mandira lost her husband after he passed away suddenly. The actress was all alone after that but it was only because of her family and closed friends that she found her strength in them. Mouni Roy made sure that she was there for her BFF at her weakest point. Also, both Mandira and Mouni have been there for each other for a long time