Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Arjun Bijlani to Mandira Bedi, a look at diva's BFFs from the industry
Mouni Roy is one of the hottest actresses in our Industry. She has had one of the smoothest transitions from the small screen to the big screen and fans are loving every bit of it. Be it Naagin on the small screen or Akshay Kumar’s love interest on the big screen, she portrays every character with perfection and ease. Well, the actress turns a year older today and wishes have already started pouring in from every corner. We have spoken about her work and career most of the time but today we are going to highlight on the good friend Mouni is to many in the industry. We are going to list down Mouni Roy’s BFF’s from the industry.
Mandira Bedi is one of the closest friends of Mouni Roy in the industry and we have seen its proof every now and then. Recently Mandira lost her husband after he passed away suddenly. The actress was all alone after that but it was only because of her family and closed friends that she found her strength in them. Mouni Roy made sure that she was there for her BFF at her weakest point. Also, both Mandira and Mouni have been there for each other for a long time
Mouni and Arjun are not just great friends but were also co-stars and one of the most-loved pairs of the industry. Both Mouni and Arjun’s sizzling chemistry in Naagin made them a popular Jodi and this, in turn, made their off-screen bond quite strong. Well, if you must have followed Arjun’s journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 then you must have seen that how in many instances the actor used to jokingly make fun of his friend Mouni.
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan is one such personality who needs no introduction. Well, not many know that both Shakti and Mouni are BFF’s since their college days. From monkeying around on the college campus to being renowned personalities in the industry these two have definitely come a long way.
Aamna Sharif
It is no wonder that Aamna Sharif and Mouni Roy are BFFs of the Indian television industry. Ever since Aamna debuted on Instagram, the duo often share their pictures on social media. Be it the occasion of Diwali or a party with friends, Aamna and Mouni are always seen together and set major BFFs goals.
Aashka Goradia
Aashka and Mouni’s friendship dates back to almost a decade ago. Mouni Roy and Aashka Goradia are friendship goals for real and when it comes to setting the internet on fire with their adorable cute looks, they do it effortlessly big time. Every time we see Mouni and Aashka together, we love the bonding and camaraderie.