Happy Birthday Mouni Roy: Mandira Bedi pens a sweet poem for her ‘shiny, happy girl’ & sends wishes

Gorgeous diva Mouni Roy rings in her birthday on 28th September. Her BFF Mandira Bedi shared a poem on her social media handle about their special bond and her love for Mouni. The actress also shared some pictures of the good times they had spent together over the years.

Mandira Bedi shares a strong bond with and they are often seen spending time together. On the special day of her birthday, Mandira took to social media to express her love for the actress and that how important she is for her. In the caption she wrote, “There is this sweet girl.. with a heart of pure gold.. From the moment that I met her, I was totally sold! She came into my life and she gave me just no choice But to love her “crazy”, her adaayein and her voice! She dances with such grace, but also can be so mad That she is now in my life, I am so incredibly glad.. She’s been there for me, through every crest and trough.. And to imagine life without her, would be very, very tough! And so on this occasion.. on this her special day.. I wish that every happiness, may effortlessly come her way May love, luck and success, in her lovely life unfurl.. Happy birthday Mon, you’re my shiny, happy girl!! Happy Birthday Mon. To know you is to love you @imouniroy”.

Mouni Roy was overwhelmed by the post as she wrote, “Oh my god M, you wrote me a poem!!! Love love this , YOU and missing you today.”