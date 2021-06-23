Happy Birthday Mukesh Khanna: Did you know Gangadhar's character in Shaktimaan was inspired by THIS comedian?

Mukesh Khanna has turned a year older today. He was part of many hit serials including Bhishma Pitamah in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat.

Actor Mukesh Khanna doesn’t need any introduction. He is popular for portraying the role of Bhishma Pitamah in B. R. Chopra’s Mahabharat and a superhero in Shaktiman. If you are 90s kids you will immediately connect with the superman show Shaktimaan. The craze for this show among children was huge. The show used to air on Doordarshan from 13 September 1997 to 27 March 2005. And the actor played the role of Shaktimaan and also Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. He was also the producer of the show.

There are many unknown facts about the show. However, among them is Gangadhar's character. Do you know that it was inspired by an American comedian? Yes, you are reading right. The character was inspired by an American comedian Jerry Lewis. This was revealed by the actor himself in one of his earlier interviews. He admitted that the idea of buck teeth was taken by Jerry Lewis. The American comedian had carried this look in a film ‘The Family Jewels’.

To note, the actor had recently announced that Shaktimaan is all set to be back. He also added that he will not be premiering Shaktimaan 2 on the TV channel or OTT platforms but will directly release it on the big screen. He revealed this news on his Twitter handle and also added that he will share further information about the same slowly.

In the show, he played the dual roles of a shy journalist and his alter ego in Shaktimaan. Apart from him, Surendra Pal, who played the role of Tamraj Kilvish, and Kitu Gidwani (later replaced by Vaishnavi Mahant) played the role of Geeta Vishwas were also part of the show.

The actor had also appeared in TV serials like Bahadur Shah Zafar, Yug, Chandrakanta, Mahayoddha, Virat, Aryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yodha. He is also part of many successful movies-Saudagar, Yalgaar, Saugandh, Tahalka, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Barsaat, Raja, Policewala Gunda, Veer, Himmat, Maidan-E-Jung, Judge Mujrim, Hera Pheri, and Plan.

Recently, his death news also went viral. The actor had expressed disappointment over the news and said that he was perfectly alright. He even slammed those who spread fake rumours and added that “this is the problem with social media.”

