Happy Birthday Munmun Dutta: 5 times the TMKOC actress proved her love for travel

The actress Munmun Dutta is one of the leading actress of the television industry and is popularly known by her onscreen name ‘Babita’ from the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has a massive fan following for her acting chops in the show TMKOC. She had also has a large number of followers on social media as she is also a fashion blogger and she makes videos regularly. Apart from her work, the beautiful actress is very fond of travelling and often shares pictures of her travel on social media. On the special occasion of her birthday, we present to you, 5 moments that prove that she is a true wanderlust.

This is her picture from her trip to Portugal. She wrote, “Old pictures but great memories.. Remembering this beautiful beach day at Cascais, Portugal 2021 should be a little better in terms of travelling for people who are a total nomad at heart like me ..”

This is from her trip to Hong Kong in 2014. She captioned, “2014 - Travel memories from Hong Kong Oldie but a goodie..”

The picture is from her trip to Jordan in 2017. She wrote, “#Photodump from Jordan ... 4 years back ... 2017 Wadi Rum, Petra, Jerash, Amman , Aqaba Red Sea and more So glad that I chose to work and travel the world , explore and experience everything that came along with it ..

This is from her trip to beautiful Argentina and Brazil. She wrote, “#Photodump from 2018 .. From my trip to Argentina and Brazil. P.S- love the stares from those 2 curious men in the 8th picture. That was in Buenos Aires My phone is reminding me of these beautiful #travel memories from the archive. Can't help but reminisce"

This is a post from her trip to Qatar. The post read, “#newpost #nostalgia #travelmemories #wanderlust #qatar #travel”