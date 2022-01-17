Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: 5 priceless moments of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor with son Sufi & wife Jankee

Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest actors in the television industry. He is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 in which he plays the lead role of Ram Kapoor. The audience is loving his and Disha Parmar on screen pairing. Well, the actor also enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Nakuul was recently tested positive and his wife Jankee, son Sufi were also tested positive. His son's condition was reported to be very bad as the little boy was admitted to the hospital.

Nakuul is best known for his breakthrough performance of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has received immense praises and acclaim for his roles as Shivaay Singh Oberoi and Ram Kapoor. The actor has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and hosted the 6th Season of India's Got Talent. Mehta married singer Jankee Parekh on 28 January 2012 and welcomed his first child on 3 February 2021, a boy, Sufi.

Today, he is celebrating his birthday and on this special day, we are sharing some precious moments of him with his wife, son. Take a look here:

Recently, Nakuul had opened up on his son’s heath and called it was a horrible night. On Jan 3, Jankee took to Instagram and revealed about Sufi's battle in the ICU. She had also informed that Sufi got symptoms two weeks back.

It is worth mentioning here that he also took part in the web series named Zindagi in Short an anthology of seven stories in which he appeared on the third episode Sunny Side Upar as Vishal opposite Rima Kallingal.

