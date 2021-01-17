Happy Birthday Nakuul Mehta: Interesting & lesser known facts about the actor that you need to know

Nakuul Mehta turns a year older today. The actor has appeared in popular shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Ishqbaaaz.

There is no doubt that Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular and sought after actors in the Indian television industry. The hazel-eyed star has been a part of television shows which managed to win the hearts of the audience in no time. It is not only Nakuul’s brilliant acting prowess but also his charming personality and fashion choice that has earned him a huge fan base over the course of time. The talented actor also turns 38 today!

While fans have all the reasons to celebrate the actor’s birthday today, there is one more reason that has already been added here. That is because Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh will soon be welcoming their first child. Meanwhile, as the actor turns a year older today, we look into some of the lesser-known facts related to him.

Check out some of the unknown facts related to Nakuul Mehta:

1. The actor belongs to a royal lineage and is a direct descendant of Prithviraj Chauhan, Moreover, his father Pratap Singh is a veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

2. As Nakuul’s father was a Navy commander that required him to take transfers, the actor had to change his school for a total number of 10 times.

3. Before making his acting debut, he was a model who appeared in multiple ad shoots. In fact, he had appeared with superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in some ads.

4. Nakuul Mehta initially made his debut in Hindi Cinema with the 2008 movie Haal-E-Dil. However, it failed miserably at the box office.

5. Later on, he made his debut in television with the show titled Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaar and won hearts with his stint as Aditya.

6. Nakuul is a trained dancer and is well-versed in many dance forms like Hip Hop, Contemporary, Jazz, Salsa, and others.

7. The actor once learned a special dance form named Bachata for his then-girlfriend Jankee Parekh as a surprise for her on Valentine’s Day.

8. The Ishqbaaaz star is a big foodie and enjoys delicacies like Daal Baat and Tiramisu.

