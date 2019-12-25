Happy Birthday Nandish Singh Sandhu: From Uttaran to Super 30, check out his journey from TV to Bollywood

Today, as Nandish Singh Sandhu turns a year older, we trace this talented actor’s journey from television to Bollywood. Read on!

Every television actor dreams to make it big and head towards the showbiz industry. But, only a few are lucky to reach that mark. One such actor, who has been successful in fulfilling his dream is none other than, handsome actor Nandish Singh Sandhu. Yes, the actor proved his mettle as he forayed into Bollywood this year opposite in much-acclaimed film Super 30. And what better than playing Hrithik Roshan's brother in the movie? Yes, Nandish essayed the role of Pranav Kumar aka Anand Kumar (Hrithik's) brother in the movie. However, the journey from TV to Bollywood hasn't been a smooth ride for Nandish, as it required a lot of patience and hard work.

Today, i.e. December 25, 2019, Nandish Singh Sandhu rings on his 38th birthday. On this special occasion, we trace his journey from television to films. Nandish kick-started his career in 2007 with popular show Kausturi where he played the role of Raunak Singhania. Though he was appreciated for his acting skills, it was only two years later, in 2009, that Nandish became a household name with Colors TV show Uttaran opposite Tina Dutta and . While he became the third longest-running show on TV, Nandish entertained and wowed the audiences with his role as Veer Singh Bundela in the show. After the daily soap, Nandish stepped the world of reality shows by participating in the Laughter Ke Phatke, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Kitchen Champion and many more. He showed viewers a different side to his personality which was well-appreciated by all.

Here's a look at Nandish's journey from the small screen to big screen:

1) Uttaran

Nandish Singh Sandhu became a household name with the serial Uttaran and while Nandish's chemistry with then-alleged girlfriend and co-actress Rashami Desai was loved by all, it was her role as Veer Singh Bundela that won our hearts. Veer was the ideal man a woman wanted in her life. He was stylish, intelligent, soft-spoken and a true gentleman. And Nandish essayed the role with utter perfection.

2) Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6

After playing the chocolate boy on TV, Nandish decided to show his daredevil side as he participated in the dangerous reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6. The stunned the audiences with his fearless and fiery performances and was applauded by all. Though, he couldn't win the title of the 'Most Fearless Man', he walked out as the semi-finalist.

3) Nach Baliye 7

It was for the first time that fans saw Nandish Sandhu and former wife Rashami Desai share the stage for the first time after their show Uttaran. Their journey on the show was a roller-coaster ride, filled with emotions, drama and lots of dancing. The duo, who was going through a rough patch in their married life, tried to sort out their differences on the show but weren't successful in doing so. Eventually, Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu separated and called off their relationship forever. Their divorce left everyone shocked and fans were left completely heartbroken.

4) Super 30

The year 2019, proved to be a game-changer for Nandish as he made his big Bollywood debut. The handsome actor stepped into the big screen opposite the B-town's Greek God, Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, based on mathematician Anand Kumar's life. He played the role of Pranav Kumar aka Anand Kumar's brother and shared space with Hrithik. Nandish was lauded for his acting chops and achieved a greater high thereafter. The movie also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

5) Family of Thakurganj

Well, you know your hard work has worked when you get featured in not one but two films, in a single year. And this is what happened with Nandish. Soon after Super 30, Nandish's second Bollywood movie Family of Thakurganj hit the screens. The ensemble cast of the show included Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, Saurabh Shukla and many other renowned artists. Nandish played the role of Murli aka Munna, and once again proved that acting is running through his veins.

We wish Nandish Singh Sandhu a very happy birthday and hope that he continues his success streak always. Sending loads of happiness and wishes to Nandish!

