Happy Birthday Neetu Kapoor: 7 times the actress made stylish appearances on Dance Deewane Juniors

Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor celebrates her birthday today, July 8th. The actress has marked her significance in the industry with her acting prowess and has been a part of the showbiz world for many years. Neetu was born as Harneet Kaur in New Delhi to Punjabi Jat Sikh parents, Darshan Singh and Rajee Kaur Singh. She started acting as a child artist shortly after her father's death. After delivering commercially hit films, Neetu carved a special place in the hearts with her acting chops and admirable beauty.

During the production of the film Kabhie Kabhie, the actress met the love of her life, actor Rishi Kapoor and the two fell in love with each other. The pair married on 22 January 1980 and have two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Though being away from the showbiz world for several years, Neetu was still connected to her fans through social media. The actress is very active on social media and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans.

Speaking of her professional life, Neetu Kapoor recently returned to the big screens with JugJugg Jeeyo and featured alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. At present, this veteran actress is judging Television's popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors along with Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi and ace choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The three judges and their entertaining camaraderie have added the entertainment factor to the show. However, another highlight of this show is Neetu's stylish appearance which can't be ignored.

As Neetu celebrates her birthday today, here are 7 times the actress made stylish appearances on Dance Deewane Juniors: