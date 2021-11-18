Happy Birthday Neha Bhasin: 5 times the singer took a strong stand inside the Bigg Boss house

Neha Bhasin is a famous name in the entertainment industry. She started her music career with the band Viva. The singer rose to fame with the song ‘Kuch Khass Hai’ from Fashion in 2007. She has been doing playback singing for Bollywood and Tollywood for many years now. The actress was recently seen as one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. The singer was highly loved in the show for her strong personality and the bonds formed by her inside the BB house. The actress had recently entered Bigg Boss 15 house as a wild card entry and it seems she has the potential to become the winner of the show. Here are some incidents in the BB house that prove she is a strong contestant.

In Bigg Boss OTT, the singer was often seen at loggerheads with BB OTT winner Divya Agarwal. But she did not back down with her during arguments, and once spoke on her face that she gives her negative vibes.

She was quite popular in the house for her strong friendship with the contestant Pratik Sehajpal. But she faced a lot of backlashes after she exited from the show. The fans of Pratik Sehajpal bullied her on social media, but she did not keep quiet. She gave a befitting reply to them and schooled them about cyberbullying.

Neha Bhasin had formed a strong friendship in the house with Shamita Shetty. When Shamita was age-shamed by Karan Kundrra, she took a stand for her and called him out for his words.

In Bigg Boss 15 house, the actress was seen taking a stand for herself when Pratik Sehajpal tried to talk to her. She told him to back off as she was aware of his strategies and wasn't going to fall for them.

In the recent episode, she was seen getting angry at Tejasswi Prakash as she did not choose wisely for the ration in the BB house.

She told her that she is brainless and does not listen to others.

Pinkvilla team wishes Neha Bhasin a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ| Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin calls Tejasswi Prakash ‘brainless’ for her judgement in the ration task