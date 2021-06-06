Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: 5 times she and hubby Rohanpreet Singh painted the town red with their love

On the special day of Neha Kakkar’s birthday, we present few adorable moments of the renowned singer with her husband Rohanpreet Singh which proves their surreal love for one another.

The beautiful and highly talented singer Neha Kakkar is one of the top singing stars in the country. The singer has started her singing career at a very young age and over the years she has refined herself to become the singing superstar. The song that made her immensely famous was "Second Hand Jawaani" from the movie Cocktail. Since then, she has sung innumerable superhit songs. This isn’t all. Neha has also featured in many of her music videos. While her professional life always manages to create a buzz in the town, her love life has also been the talk of the town.

The diva, who is happily married to singer Rohanpreet Singh, took the social media by a storm when they had announced their wedding last year and went on to tie the knot on October 24, 2020. Ever since then the couple has been seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. In fact, they had appeared in several video songs together and the audience has been in awe of their adorable chemistry. So as Neha is celebrating her first birthday post marriage today, we bring you some of her love filled pics with her main man Rohanpreet:

The lovebirds look stunning as they twin in black and finding it hard to take their eyes off each other in this beautiful click. Certainly, it was love at first sight for Neha and Rohan

Isn't it the best feeling when your hubby considers you as his chand on Karwa Chauth festival. The happiness of finding true love is depicted in this picture.

Rohanpreet is surely a die heart romantic and he makes every effort to express his love for his adorable wife. On their first Valentine’s Day after marriage, he got her name inked on his hand. Neha took to Instagram to show her happiness as she wrote in caption, “My Valentine gave me the Best Gift Ever!!!! Itnaaaa Pyaar Baby??? I asked him baby Pain hua hoga? He replied: Not at all, I kept singing Your Songs Nehu Babu @rohanpreetsingh Yes You’re #NehusMan and I’m Yours Now and Forever!!!! Love You The Most Babyyyy!!!! Happy Valentines Day Dear”

This adorable couple never shies away from social media PDA and it is a treat to watch them in one frame.

In the situation of lockdown, Neha and Rohan had spent their time musically, as they sang and played instruments together. Neha wrote in her post, “Lockdown Timessss.. Haste Haste Kat Jaayein Raste, Zindagi Yun Hi Chalti Rahe!! Love You Partner @rohanpreetsingh #LockdownTimes #NehuPreet

Also Read: Neha Kakkar gets ‘best gift ever’ from husband Rohanpreet Singh on V Day as he gets her name inked; See Post

Share your comment ×