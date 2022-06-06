Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: From being rejected once on Indian Idol to now judging the same; Her success story

Singer Neha Kakkar turned 33-year-old today, on Monday, June 6. She is one of the most-loved singers and is known for her unique voice. Neha, who has sung for several Bollywood films, Punjabi movies, and music videos, didn't have it easy in life. She started her struggle at a very young age and finally, gave her family a lavish lifestyle. Neha's entire family is into music and they all are quite renowned. Not many know that the singer, who once lived in a one-room home in Rishikesh, now owns a lavish bungalow and a list of swanky cars.

Neha Kakkar has a flourished professional life at the moment and enjoys performing at concerts for her fans. On June 11, she will be performing in Washington DC. The singer saw a low phase in her personal life in between but she fixed herself and rose like a phoenix. Neha is now married to singer Rohanpreet Singh and the two are deeply in love with each other. They do not shy away from displaying their affection toward each other through their social media posts. Neha has surely struggled a lot to earn the fruits of stardom.

Here, let's take a look at Neha Kakkar's success story:

Neha Kakkar was 4 years old when she started singing at 'jagrata' with her father in Rishikesh.

She lived in a one-room house in Rishikesh with her parents and siblings, Sonu and Tony Kakkar.

Neha participated in Indian Idol 2 but got rejected by judge Anu Malik. Recently, her audition tape made the rounds on social media.

The young singer kickstarted work in Bollywood as a chorus singer for Meerabai Not Out.

She got noticed after singing the song, 'Second Hand Jawaani' from Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty's film, 'Cocktail.'

Neha, who was once rejected from Indian Idol, turned out to be one of the judges for the show.

She is one of the most sought-after singers in the Hindi and Punjabi music industry.

The Dil Ko Karaar Aaya singer owns some expensive cars that include Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz GLS 350, Range Rover, BMW, and a few other car models too.

Neha also owns a plush bungalow in Rishikesh and is one of the most followed Indian musicians with a fan following of 70.1 million on Instagram.

