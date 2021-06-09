Happy Birthday Neha Mehta: Lesser known facts about Anjali Bhabhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Actress Neha Mehta, popular for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has turned a year older. On this day, we have brought some unknown facts about her.

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining the audience for so many years. The characters of the show have made a special place in the hearts of people. It's been over a decade that they continue to make the audience laugh with their stellar performances and comedy. The show features Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Amit Bhatt among others. Some actors have been associated with the show from its inception. To note, the show is based on the weekly column "Duniya Ne Undha Chasma" by Taarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

There is one more character in the show who is popularly called Anjali Bhabhi. She has received immense love from the audience. But recently, there was news that the actress quit the show. Actress Sunayana Fozdar has replaced her in the show. However, last year, some actors were replaced which gave the viewers more reason to watch the show. Born in Gujarat, the actress is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. She has been part of many shows.

Today, she is celebrating her birthday and wishes have been coming in. But to make her day more special we have brought to you some lesser-known facts about her.

1. She is the daughter of a popular writer who inspired her to become an actress and holds a degree in Masters in Performing arts (MPA), in Indian Classical Dance, and a Diploma in Vocal and drama.

2. She started her career in 2001 from the show Dollar Bahu which was aired on Zee TV. From 2002 to 2003 she played the title role in the serial Bhabhi. She also played the role of Kushik in Raat Hone Ko Hai.

3. She did not get married and is single in her real life. She enjoys being herself and always shares garden pictures on social media.

4. Before coming to the television, she was doing theatre in the Gujarati language. She became extremely popular in the play Sahebji.

5. She has also hosted Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! with Shailesh Lodha from 2012–2013.

Also Read: Sunayana Fozdar reacts to rumors of Neha Mehta's comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×