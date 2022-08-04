Happy Birthday Neil Bhatt: Aishwarya Sharma wishes her 'most valuable person' & pens a note for him

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most talked about couples in the telly industry. Both met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and instantly fell head over heels for each other. Within a short span, the two decided to tie the knot. Neil and Aishwarya had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later, hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family. Both adore each other and often dish out major relationship goals.

Aishwarya wished Neil on his birthday

Today, on the 4th of August, Neil celebrates his birthday and on this occasion, his dearest wife Aishwarya penned a lovely note for him. Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle and dropped some adorable pictures with Neil, and in the caption, she wrote, "Happy birthday my partner in everything @bhatt_neil When I have a bad day, I know that I can count on your affection and love to cheer me up. You make me feel special every day. You are the most valuable person in my life Love You so Much .. enjoy your day".

Apart from Aishwarya, Neil's friends such as Adish Vaidya, Vihan Verma, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Sheetal Maulik, Mridul Kumarsinha and Alpana Buch also wished him on the occasion.

Aishwarya and Neil were also a part of the entertainment reality show 'Smart Jodi'. On the show, the two opened up about how love bloomed between them. The actress spoke about how her past relationships gave her trust issues and how things changed after Neil came into her life. Meanwhile, Neil is also enjoying every bit of his married life and said that nothing had changed post-marriage.

On the professional front, Neil essays Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, whereas Aishwarya plays Patralekha.

Pinkvilla wishes Neil Bhatt a very happy birthday!

Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt is elated as she purchases a new car; PIC