Happy Birthday Neil Bhatt: Did you know that Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor is also a fantastic dancer?

Neil Bhatt is among the most talked about actors in the telly town. The actor has become a household name with his excellent acting in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has maintained its spot in the TRP list of top 5 shows. The chemistry between Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh has won many hearts and they have numerous fan clubs on social media. The actors is quite popular for his stylish looks and acting, but he is also an amazing dancer.

His recent dance portrayal on the number ‘Muqabla’ in Star Plus’ popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has really stunned his fans. The actor often offers a glimpse of his dancing skills on social media.

In a conversation with IWM Buzz, Neil shared, “I am a self-trained dancer. I have learned from my mistakes. When I was a child, I used to watch videos of Prabhu Deva Sir, Michael Jackson, Hrithik Roshan. So I used to watch all these great dancers that we already know of. I used to record their videos and watch them regularly. I learned the steps of dance this way; I am not trained. Keeping that aside, I don’t want to sound bragging by saying that this dance was easy for me. Choreography can be tough or easy. As for me, I am very enthusiastic about dancing. So I don’t look at its toughness. I simply love to dance.”

“Having experience in dancing does help you in filming or shooting a dance sequence. Technically, you might be sound, but there are a few things that are learned on the job. Your real-life experiences teach you how to apply it. The dance sequences are usually not shot in one go. So the transition of one shot to another is what one should know before shooting. My dancing skills helped me in knowing the basic nuances, I can say.”

Neil also shared that his fans are looking forward to more of his dancing in the show. He said that he is really looking forward to it and hopes that the audience likes it.

Here is a energetic dance sequence with his wife Aishwarya Sharma, who is also a stunning dancer.

Check out the sangeet rehersal video of Neil and Aishwarya.

Here, he is seen dancing on RRR movie’s hit song ‘Natu Natu’.

Here is Neil Bhatt does dance steps of popular Instagram trend.

