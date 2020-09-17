Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: 10 times the actress made fans say bold is beautiful with her chic style statement

Nia Sharma is celebrating her birthday today. As the stunning actress turns a year older, and we take a look at the times the diva made heads turn with her bold style statement.

Bold, beautiful, sexy, gorgeous.... you may fall out of adjectives, but will still not be able to define Nia Sharma in true sense. She is touted to be one of the sexiest new-age actresses. Her bold yet classy sartorial choices are what makes her different from the crowd. When it comes to fashion, Nia is unapologetic. She believes experimenting is the key to making a strong statement, and in her case, it stands to be true.

Known for her bold and stylish looks, Nia has no qualms in flaunting her toned abs, curves, and long legs. From donning outlandish ensembles to carrying bold makeup and hairdo, nothing about Nia is unconventional. She does not shy away from playing with her looks and has done it all without any inhibitions. She never flinches from taking any chic strides with a relevant fashion arsenal. With a sweet and sublime persona, Nia is a certified style chameleon. The diva has crafted a vast and versatile fashion arsenal that does justice to her varied moods! Nia has captured everyone's attention several times for her fearless fashion choices, and she is 'darling' of the fashion police!

If we have to define Nia's personal style, it has to be, 'bold, beautiful, and comfortable. Unlike many, Nia adds her touch to her outfits, and often relies on her fashion sensibilities. Be it cool casuals or traditional attires, Nia can make any seemingly dull look glamorous with her quirky style. She carries every dress with grace and panache. Today, as Tellyland's diva Nia Sharma turns a year older, here we are to appreciate Nia's bold and quirky style statement with her.

1. Orange is the new black! We can bet, no one could have carried this oh-so-beautiful outfit like Nia. That wavy hair, loud makeup, and statement ring definitely add to her persona. Well, she wears her confidence on her sleeves!

2. Purple is a colour that never seems to go out of style, and Nia sure enhances it with her charm. Nia stunned in this 'gown' and fans couldn't stop saying 'I purple you.' It's a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues.

3. 'Badass' is the word that defines this look! Keep your collar high, but your standards higher. She looks undeniably breathtaking in her monochrome attire. Also, she never goes overboard with her accessories. She knows that sometimes, less is more, for having that 'perfect' look.

4. 'Killer' is the word for this one. Nia looked absolutely ravishing in this white monokini. With this all-out bold look, she does justice to the title of 'sexiest woman.' Well, we have to say, 'Haaye Garmi!'

5. It's a 3B combo here - Black, Bold, and Backless. Nia opted for a backless jumpsuit with a halter neck and paired it with leather. Leaving her wavy hair open, she wore subtle makeup with black lipstick thick eyeliner. Not to miss her, nude lipstick. An absolute stunner in every true sense.

6. Nia set temperatures soaring in this red hot bikini look. Known to be beach baby, Nia flaunted her toned mid-riff and looked gorgeous. Hair tied in a messy bun, fresh makeup, and the statement red lipstick completed her bewitching look.

7. If there's someone who can look cute and sexy simultaneously, it has to be Nia. In his off-shoulder pink gown, she looked regal. This time the smile on her face took our hearts away!

8. Who thought a lehenga could make you look and feel so sexy? Well, when it's Nia Sharma, expect the unexpected! The plunge neckline, and the glittery embroidery, make this outfit stand out. But, it is her 90s brunette ball bun that steals the deal.

9. Black has to be Nia's colour, cause the diva knows the perfect trick to pull it right. There's just one word to define her style in black - sensuous. Slick and sleek always, Nia regales her fashion offerings. You're lying if you say, you're not drooling over her eye-makeup.

10. Do we really have to say something on this one? The picture speaks a thousand words for itself, and has left us speechless. We'd just say, 'Let her slay!'

Here's wishing the enchantress of the Telly world Nia Sharma a very Happy Birthday! Keep rocking gal!

