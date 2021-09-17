Happy Birthday Nia Sharma: Lesser known facts about the Jamai Raja actress

Popular actress actor Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining actresses of the telly world. She is popularly known as Barbie Doll of Indian Telly land and has a very massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with her serial- Ek Hazaron Me Meri Behna Hai where she proved her acting skills and achieved a great feat by going bald for her character Manvi who was a cancer patient. However, the breakthrough in her career came after she was seen in the show Jamai Raja where she essayed the lead role of Roshni.

After the show, the audience loved her compelling performance in Ekta Kapoor's super-fantasy series Naagin. Apart from her Naagin avatar, Nia has stolen many hearts on the internet. She made her digital debut with Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. She was most recently seen in the second season of her web series Jamai 2.0, which was released digitally on ZEE5 in March 2021. To add more to her achievement, the actress has recently shifted to her new house. Nia has uploaded pictures on her social handle and fans are in awe of all-white interiors.

Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday and on this day, we bring to you some of her lesser-known facts.

Her actual name:

Reportedly, Nia Sharma has changed her name before starting her acting career. Her actual name is Neha Sharma. And some reports also claim that the actress changed her name because she thought it was too common.

Nia loves shopping:

The Naagin actress loves shopping. Well, all girls like it. Her love for shopping is quite evident on her social media handles.

Educational Qualifications:

Reportedly, the actress has a degree in mass communication. She received the degree from Jagannath Institute of management sciences and is reported that she studied journalism.

Avid Internet savvy:

The Jamai Raja actress loves to keep updating her fans about her life. From trying quirky filters to sharing rib-tickling memes, she is very much active on social media.

Her first serial:

Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai is not her first serial. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant marked her debut in 2010 with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha.

Also Read: Nia Sharma gives fans a sneak peek of her new house; SEE PICS