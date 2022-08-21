Happy Birthday Nikki Tamboli: 5 times Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame flaunted her love for co-ords

Nikki Tamboli rings in her birthday on 20 August. The gorgeous actress has turned 25 this year. She is known for her outspoken nature and lively side. From her music videos to her stint in reality shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi to Khatra Khatra, she never misses out on entertaining the audience. The actress is also known for her spectacular fashion sense. She often shares pictures in both traditional and western outfits. Here are some fashionable looks of the actress in co-ords.

Grey formals

The actress sported a plain yet solid look with a grey crop top and formal pants.

Beauty in black

The actress is seen flaunting her fabulous curves with the black crisscross-styled crop top and fitted trousers. Her hair is tied up and her makeup is flawless.

Pristine in white

Nikki Tamboli looks like a boss lady in a white off-shoulder crop top and white slit skirt. She paired it with a formal white blazer. She sported red lipstick and transparent heels with it.

Stylish polka dots

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli looks cute in a black co-ord set with red polka dots. She paired it with a golden chain and a sling bag.

Barbie look

Nikki looks absolutely adorable in a light pink knotted deep neck crop top and lightly flared mini skirt set.

Pinkvilla team wishes Nikki Tamboli a very happy birthday.

