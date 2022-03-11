Happy Birthday Parth Samthaan: 5 PHOTOS of the actor that prove his love for good food

Parth Samthaan has impressed his fans with his acting skills. He has been part of many shows including Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is known for playing the role of Manik. Well, now he has made his digital debut also and broke the image of a simple boy. His performance in Mani Herol Boll Raha Hu was appreciated by everyone. And there are also reports that he is all set to make his Bollywood debut also with the film Ghudchadhi but official confirmation has not been made.

Samthaan started his acting career from Savdhaan India and then followed by MTV India's Webbed, Bindass's Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Zing's Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. In 2012, he portrayed Prithvi Sanyal in Best Friends Forever opposite Charlie Chauhan. Apart from his acting, love for traveling, the actor is also a big-time foodie. Recently, he was quoted also saying that he loves to eat. “Buffets are my favourite. I like variety in my food, so I like a lot of food in my plate. So yes, most of my money has gone into good food,” he added in an interview with The Times of India.

His Instagram handle is filled with his food pictures which further proves his love for it. Today is his birthday and on this day, let’s take a look at his foodie pictures.

Take a look here:

Parth these days is mostly seen in the music videos. He and Khushali Kumar’s new music video named ‘Dhokha’ was released last month. The duo had earlier also worked together for the music video, “Pehle Pyaar Ka Pehla Gham”. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, with music and lyrics by Manan Bhardwaj.

