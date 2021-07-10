Happy Birthday Pearl V Puri: Did you know the actor is fan of THIS Bollywood superstar?

Pearl V Puri rose to fame from Badtamez Dil. He was ranked 26th in The 50 Most Desirable Men List. He is celebrating his birthday today.

Television actor Pearl V Puri has turned a year older today. The actor is getting wishes from all corners. Fans and celebrities have started wishing him. He made his acting debut with Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoosurat followed by Phir Bhi Na Maane Badtameez Dil, Meri Sasu Maa, Nagarjuna - Ek Yoddha, Naagin 3 to name a few. He has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his acting skills. He has a massive fan following and especially girls who drool over his chiseled physique and charming looks.

But do you know the actor is a big fan of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan? Yes, he is a huge fan and has also admitted it. In fact in one of the episodes of the show Bepanah Pyar he had performed on the popular song ‘Paan Banaras Wala’. He had shared a picture on his official Instagram handle. The song is one of the most popular ones. It was originally picturized on Amitabh Bachchan and is from the film Don. The action thriller also starred Zeenat Aman in the lead role.

The film was remade by Farhan Akhtar in 2006 and starred and in the lead role.

The actor belongs to the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh. It is reported that he inspired to become an actor as his ex-girlfriend was a fan of Shah Rukh Khan. But his father wanted him to join their family business. He began his career as a model and appeared in several commercials for various brands like Maruti Ritz, Fair One Cream, Pizza Hut. His father passed away in October 2020 following a heart attack.

