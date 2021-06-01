Happy Birthday Pooja Gor: 6 times Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress showed her painting skills

Pooja Gor has turned a year older today. The actress is currently seen in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2.

Television actress Pooja Gor is one of the most successful actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame from the show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya. She was featured as Pratigya in the show and her performance was very much appreciated and now, she is seen in the second season of the show, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2. The makers have returned with the second season. After this show, Pooja became a household name. She also appeared in Kitani Mohabbat Hai as Purvi and in Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni as Roshni. She had also participated in the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2014.

In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial Kedarnath. She portrayed Brinda Mishra's role in the film. In 2019, she made a digital debut with the show The Verdict-State vs Nanavati. The actress is also part of SIT (Shitty Ideas Trending) for a long time. Last year, the actress had also announced her break up with actor Raj Singh Arora. They were dating each other since 2009. They parted ways amicably and are still good friends. However, the couple did not state any reason for their breakup.

Apart from acting, there is one thing which she is fond of and that is painting. Her Instagram feed is filled with her paintings. It was during the lockdown she took up her hobby more seriously and started painting. From travel to beaches, her painting includes everything. Today she is celebrating her birthday. So to make this day more special for her we have brought her paintings that prove her painting skills. Take a look here:

