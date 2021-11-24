Happy Birthday Prince Narula: Did you know the actor once broke up with Yuvika Chaudhary?

Prince Narula has come a long way in his career. He is popular for his performance in reality shows and has also acted in fiction serials. He is the only reality show star in the Indian television industry who emerged as the winner of four consecutive reality shows. Narula has won MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9. He was even starred as Wrestler Lakhan "Lucky" Singh Ahlawat in Badho Bahu and Shahnawaz "Shaan" Ali in Naagin 3.

Well, recently he was in the news after his wife Yuvika Chaudhary was trolled for her remark. The couple stood strong that time and even released a statement. Prince and Yuvika have often given us major couple goals. They often share beautiful pictures and videos on different occasions. But do you know there was a time when the couple has decided to break up? At that time they were not married but Prince was very serious about Yuvika. Both have met inside the Bigg Boss house.

Coming back to their break-up story, Bollywood Bubble mentions that Prince had made plans to propose Yuvika but somehow it did not work and they were fighting also. As said by Yuvika, “Prince was fighting with me all day, just so he could get space.” Prince further added, “I was fighting with her for two days straight and I told my mom that I’m doing it on purpose.” Yuvika also said that the fight ended up in a breakup and she had a filmy reaction when she blamed Prince for doing ‘timepass’.

However, later Prince had a better plan as he did not want to lose his lady love and proposed to her in the middle of the road. Today, they are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry.

