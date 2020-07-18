  1. Home
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Hina Khan pens a note thanking PeeCee for making her believe in magic

Today, as Priyanka Chopra celebrates her 38th birthday, Hina Khan took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming note for the actress. Take a look
2244 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Hina Khan pens a note thanking PeeCee for making her believe in magic
Today, as Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her 38th birthday in USA with hubby Nick Jonas, fans poured love for their desi girl as they took to Twitter to trend #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra right from midnight and amidst a host of birthday wishes, Hina Khan, too, took to Instagram to pen a heartwarming birthday note for PeeCee. Alongside a selfie with Priyanka Chopra, Hina Khan wrote, “Many Many happy return of the day my inspiration… U make me believe in magic…because everything u do is just that…thank heavens u were born…Happy Happy Birthday PC…”

For all those who don’t know, Priyanka Chopra had invited Hina Khan for a party when Hina made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival and post meeting PeeCee, Hina Khan had poured her heart out on social media praising Priyanka for her goodness as she had written, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices.”

Earlier, post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Priyanka Chopra was heartbroken and taking to social media, she penned a heartwarming note for the Kedarnath actor as she wrote, "I’m stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise..Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss."

Check out Hina Khan's post for PeeCee here:

Credits :Instagram

