Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Arjun Bijlani praises his ex co star for her 'fab' performance in Angrezi Medium

Arjun Bijali shared the sweetest and the most positive birthday wish for his former Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi co-star Radhika Madan on her birthday. Take a look.

Radhika Madan needs no introduction. The actress has carved her niche in Television and Bollywood with her amazing acting chops. Today, the beautiful actress has turned a day older. Yes, it is Radhika's birthday, but not a really happy one. Radhika's former co-star and Bollywood's much-loved actor Irrfan Khan bid adieu to the world on Wednesday. The talented actor lost his life after a colon infection at the age of 53. His sudden demise has left everyone in pain and shock.

The industry and fans are still mourning the death of Irrfan, and Radhika also might not be in a mood for any birthday celebrations. However, that doesn't stop her loved ones from sending their love and blessings to her. The diva's former Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, also took to his Instagram handle to share a sweet and positive note for Radhika on her special day. Sharing some throwback pictures with her, Arjun wished her in the cutest way possible.

The Naagin actor wished his 'buddy' loads of good health and showered her with praises for her performance in her latest release Angrezi Medium. He said that he watched the film the other day and she did a fabulous job. Arjun also remembered late Irrfan Khan and said that as always he was 'outstanding' in the movie. Extending his support to Radhika in this difficult time, Arjun mentioned that he understands her how she must be feeling, and thus sent her lots of positivity and love.

Take a look at Arjun's birthday wish for Radhika here:

Talking about Radikha, the actress has her proved her acting mettle time and again, and is touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood. She is known for her terrific performances in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Pataakha. Angrezi Medium also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepak Dobriyal. What are your thoughts on Arjun and Radhika's jodi on-screen? Do you miss seeing them together? Let us know in the comment section below.

