Happy Birthday Raghav Juyal: 5 lesser known facts about the ‘King of Slow Motion'

On Raghav Juyal's birthday, we present 5 lesser-known facts about the multi-talented dancer.

Considered as one of the most loved anchors and dancers, Raghav Juyal has made his name in the industry in a very short time. He shot to fame from a dance reality show where he was immensely loved for his moves and slow-motion dance. He rose to fame from being a contestant in a dance reality show to becoming a well-known celebrity who is presently hosting the dance reality show, Dance Plus 5. He is also an excellent comedian and has been known for tickling the funny bones of the judges and audience with his fun antics. On the birthday of the multi-talented star, here are few lesser-known facts about Raghav Juyal.



Debut

While the dancer gained popularity from the dance reality show Dance India Dance, it was not his debut on TV. Instead, he made his debut way before in another popular dance reality show named, “Chak Dhoom Dhoom”, in which he was part of the crew of Saurav Benjwal, called ‘D-Maniex’

Dance training

Raghav Junyal is a stunning dancer, not many people know that he has never taken any formal training. He learned numerous dance forms and styles through YouTube.



Nickname

The actor has a stage name "Crockroaxz" which we believe is perfect for him. He had once told the reason behind having such a name. He said that while one day he was watching a program featuring crocodiles, and a cockroach accidentally came to him, which led him to coin the term 'crockroaxz'.

Anchor

Apart from being an excellent dancer, he has also been winning hearts with his anchoring skills. He has hosted numerous shows over the years and is presently hosting the show Dance Plus 5. He is a complete entertainer on the stage and makes the audience laugh with his fun antics.

Actor (OOT debut)

Last but not the least, he is also a talented actor. He made his Bollywood debut with the show Sonali Cable, in which he played a small role. Later on, he has been part of Remo D’Souza movies and others including ABCD2, Nawabzaade, Street Dancer, and more. He also made his OTT debut with the show Abhay 2 on Zee5.

Pinkvilla team wishes Raghav Juyal a happy birthday and a bright future ahead!

