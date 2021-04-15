Happy Birthday Raghu & Rajiv: 5 actors who became popular after participating in their reality show ‘Roadies’

Roadies has become the most loved youth reality show since its start and through this show, we got numerous talented actors. Some popular actors from Raghu and Rajiv’s reality show ‘Roadies’ are given below.

The one reality show that has been the top choice of the youth of India is none other than Roadies. The adventure reality show had been a huge hit from the start, owing to the no-nonsense attitude of the judges of the show, Raghu and Rajiv. The twin brothers are known for their aggressiveness in the auditions to strictness in the various tasks. The show has been a breeding ground for numerous budding actors as it is one of the most popular shows on TV. Presented below are 5 contestants of Roadies who became famous with their entry in the series.

Rannvijay Singha- The actor and host of Splitsvilla series, Rannvijay was the winner of the first season of the show. He has come a long way after the show. He has worked in numerous TV shows, reality shows, movies and has also set foot in the OTT platform. It is his love for the show Roadies that he has been hosting the show for the past many years.

Ayushmann Khurrana- He is one of the most popular contestants who became successful with the second season of Roadies. He worked as an RJ at a radio station after the show and later he became a VJ and hosted numerous other TV shows. He got his big break with the movie ‘Vicky Donor’. Since then, he has produced numerous box office hits.

Shubhi Mehta- The actress shot to fame with her entry in Roadies 4 and her career graph went only upwards after the show. She played a remarkable role in the iconic movie ‘Chak De! India’ and was also part of the movie ‘Aamras: The Sweet Taste of Friendship’. Later she appeared in TV serials.

Gurbani- She was the most loved contestant of season 4 of the reality show Roadies. After the show, she became VJ and host of numerous TV screen shows. She has worked in movies like Aap Ka Suroor and others. She plays a prominent role in the OTT series, Four More Shots Please!

Vishal Karwal- He was a popular contestant of season 4 of the Roadies reality show. He then participated in MTV Splitsvilla Season 1 and became the winner. He played the role of Krishna in a show and was also part of Bigg Boss 6. The actors also made his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s horror movie ‘1920 London’.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

