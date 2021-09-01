Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: When Bade Acche Lagte Hain actor opened up about his body transformation

Actor Ram Kapoor is one of the wonderful actors in the entertainment industry. He has not only been part of television but also Bollywood. He has delivered hit shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain. The actor has been winning the hearts of the audience from his performances on the screen. He is celebrating his birthday today and wishes from all corners are pouring in for the actor. But last year he took his fans by surprise when he shared his transformed body. He became an inspiration for many fans.

The television star underwent a massive body transformation, losing multiple kilos and choosing a healthier way of life. As reported in Hindustan Times, he opened up on his weight loss routine, “I knew if I wanted to achieve my weight goals, I will have to take time off from work. When I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night, I do cardio. I eat limited food during eight hours. And then for 16 hours, I don’t eat anything at all. I have given up dairy, oil, most carbs and sugar.”

The actor has always accepted that he has followed an unhealthy lifestyle for a long time. “I always knew the journey will be tough but I am thankful that my fans always accepted the way I am,” he added.

On the work front, he was last seen in Abhay 2, A Suitable Boy, Thappad. Recently, his show Bade Acche Lagte Hain’s second season has started. Season 2 features Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar in the lead roles. The first season received an overwhelming response from the audience. He was seen opposite Sakshi Tanwar.

