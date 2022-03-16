Happy Birthday Rannvijay Singha: 5 PICS that prove he is a doting father

TV presenter Rannvijay Singh has turned a year older today. He has won several hearts through his stint in the reality show Roadies. He was last seen as a host of the business reality show Shark Tank India. Apart from his professional career, Rannvijay is a family man too. He tied the knot with his ladylove Prianka Vohra in the year 2014 and the couple has two kids, Kainaat and Jahaanvir.

Rannvijay enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, he shares glimpses of his family life with his fans. From his wife’s pregnancy with their second child, Kainaat’s birthday celebrations to their family vacations, Rannvijay has shared it all on social media. So, today on his birthday, let’s dig deep into his social media and find pictures that prove he is a doting and adorable father.

1. Rannvijay Singha shared beautiful pictures with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat

They looked happy as they went on vacation to Dubai. Rannvijay was holding his toddler close as they smiled at the cameras.

2. When Rannvijay was missing his girls

Rannvijay shared sweet selfies with his wife and daughter. The trio looked cute. While sharing the post, Rannvijay wrote, “Missing my girls so much.”

3. When Rannvijay got united with his daughter Kainaat