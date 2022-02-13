Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: Her memorable moments with Umar Riaz that will make you miss Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15 may be over but fans are still not over it. Like many other seasons, even in this season fans saw many bonds that formed inside the house. One of them was that of Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz. Although, many felt that there is something more than friendship between them but both Umar and Rashami have clarified time and again that they are just good friends. Well, today as Rashami is celebrating her birthday, we bring to you some of the actress’ memorable moments with Umar.

Be with someone who makes you laugh

Rashami Desai has had quite a journey in the Bigg Boss 15 house. We all know that it isn’t an easy journey for anyone in the house. But if you find a friend in this controversial house then your journey becomes manageable and that is what exactly happened with Rashami who found Umar’s support in the house. This picture is proof of the fact that one of the reasons behind Rashami’s smile was Umar.

Rashami & Umar’s dance

Their chemistry was always loved by fans and it was evident most of the time. Look at them slay on this superhit Govinda song in the house. Both Rashami and Umar performed for Govinda on his song as he came on the sets of Bigg Boss 15.

Rashami & Umar’s funny side

It is always a madhouse when Rashami and Umar are together. And if they are accompanied by other BB15 contestants like Rajiv and Neha then the result is something as crazy as this dance reel. This video was shot after BB15 got over and you can see for yourself that Rashami and Umar have still continued their friendship outside the house and their chemistry remains the same.

Friends that twin together always stay together

Rashami, Umar and Rajiv’s friendship was one of the biggest highlights of BB15 and they continue to maintain this even after the season is over. This perfect picture is proof of their bond and we are sure that fans would love to see them continue this bond.

