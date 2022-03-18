Happy Birthday Ratna Pathak Shah: 5 lesser-known facts about the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress

It is the birthday of senior actress Ratna Pathak Shah on 18th March. She is regarded among the highly talented and versatile actors of the entertainment industry. The actress has done exceptional work in Hindi and Gujarati theatre, television, and films over the last few decades. She is widely recognised for her excellent acting as Maya Sarabhai, an elite socialite, in the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actress is married to prominent actor Naseeruddin Shah. Here are some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Ratna was born and brought up in Mumbai. She completed her schooling at J B Vachha High School in Dadar. She went on to study at the National School of Drama, Delhi and passed out from there in 1981.

Ratna Pathak reportedly did not want to become an actress, rather she wanted to become a pilot or air hostess.

Besides Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, she has acted in a number of comedy serials on television including Idhar Udhar, The Late Night Show Jitna Rangeen Utna Sangeen, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, etc.

She was a jury member to select Padma Shree and Padma Bhushan Awardees in 2012.

The actress is married to Naseeruddin Shah, who is 7 years older than her. They have two sons, Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah.

She was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress for the 2017 film Lipstick Under My Burka.

