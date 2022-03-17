Karan Kundrra spotted with Tejasswi Prakash on the sets of her Holi special shoot; PICS

The festival of colours, Holi is finally here and people all over the country are preparing for the celebration. Colors channel had organised a special event on Holi and numerous celebrities will be seen taking part in the special event, Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 Holi. Tejasswi Prakash will also be seen at the event and she was earlier spotted in her naagin costume. The actress was spotted with boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the sets.

In the latest pictures, Tejasswi Prakash is seen in a beautiful white and pink lehenga. She had colour smeared on her dress. She is accompanied by Karan Kundrra, who looked dapped in a white t-shirt and denims. He sported a white denim jacket and white shoes. Tejasswi and Karan were seen at Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 Holi shoot. The actress was seen heading towards her vanity after the shoot.

See pictures here:

Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 Holi event will be a grand event with Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Sudhaa Chandran and others.

Tejasswi Prakash is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular franchise, Naagin 6. She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, in which she emerged as the winner of the season. The actress had recently collaborated with her beau Karan Kundrra for a music video, which instantly went viral on social media.



