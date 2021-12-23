Happy Birthday Ravi Dubey: 5 times the actor expressed his love for Sargun Mehta on social media

Ravi Dubey has come a long way in his career and is currently one of the most popular actors in the Telly world. He started his acting journey with the TV show Stree Teri Kahaani. But he rose to popularity with the family drama show Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja. He was recently seen as the host of Star Plus game show Sabse Smart Kaun and is reportedly one of the highest-paid television actors. Apart from this, the actor and his wife-actress Sargun Mehta also give us major couple goals.

Both met on the set of the show 12/24 Karol Bagh and started dating. They got married on 7 December 2013. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world and often share adorable pictures, videos on social media. When Sargun returned from London after two months, Ravi took to his social media handle and shared a glimpse of their adorable reunion where he can't stop hugging Sargun. The couple's chemistry impressed their fans. The couple kept hugging. “Two months ke baad wala (sic)," Ravi captioned his video and added a hug emoji.

Today, the actor is celebrating his special day. He has been receiving wishes from all corners. But on this day, let’s take a look at those special moments when he expressed his love for his wife Sargun on social media.

On the work front, Ravi Dubey was last seen on Zee5's Jamai 2.0 opposite Nia Sharma. He also turned producer with the show Udaariyaan, which recently premiered on Colors TV. Ravi was also shooting in Rajasthan for upcoming web series Matsyakaand.

