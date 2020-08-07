Happy Birthday Rhea Sharma: 5 times Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star mesmerised fans by donning lehenga

As Rhea Sharma turns a year older today, here are 5 beautiful lehenga looks from the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress that left fans gawking.

Rhea Sharma (or should we call her Mishti?) has been ruling hearts of millions with her exceptional performance in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress has blown everyone's mind with her remarkable acting chops as Mishti in the show. Today, many recognize her as Mishti, and we know why. The young star has left fans speechless with how beautifully she is portraying Mishti onscreen. She has hit the right chord with the viewers by emoting Mishti with such brilliance, and now it is almost impossible to distinguish between Mishti and Rhea.

While there's no match to her onscreen avatar, today (August 7, 2020) is a special day for our beloved Rhea. The cute and charming girl is celebrating her birthday. Apart from her characters, Rhea is known for her impeccable fashion and style. Rhea is someone who is a pro at acing the perfect lehenga look. Her love and obsession for traditional lehengas are quite evident from her Instagram handle. As Rhea turns a year older, and on this special day, we're going to take a look at her awe-inspiring traditional style, when she left her fans impressed us with her lehengas.

5 times Rhea Sharma nailed the lehenga looks:

1. Rhea dolled up in a floral pink lehenga and looked so cute that it got hard to take our eyes off her. Letting her wavy hair open, the young star accessorized her look with a multicolor floral tiara and bracelet. With dewy makeup and nude lips, she nailed the look to perfection Rhea looked like a Disney princess, and it was her infectious smile that stole the show.

2. It looks like Rhea is in love with the floral design, just like we are in love with her. The pretty actress donned a yellow and white lehenga, with imprints of flowers on it, and showed us how to ace the look. But, it was her off-shoulder floral yellow blouse that added the 'oomph.' She also added a yellow dupatta to it, giving it a perfect touch. Her eyeshadow, makeup, and henna-filled hands were on sleek. Keeping it simple, she only wore a pair of big yet light earrings.

3. Who doesn't like shimmery lehengas? Rhea opted for a slightly glittery turquoise and pink lehenga and looked beautiful AF. While her cut-sleeves blouse drew our attention, it was the ruffled and layered lehenga that made us go 'wow.' Her netty pink dupatta, which she placed sideways, enhanced her look. The pair of chandbali earrings and maang tika added to her desi avatar. With hair neatly tied in a sleek bun and fresh makeup, Rhea's look is perfect for a sangeet ceremony.

4. Rhea looked absolutely ravishing in this multi-colored lehenga, As she rightly mentioned, her lehenga definitely has 50 shades, as it is a perfect and appealing blend of colors. She paired with a one-shoulder sleeve embroidered short blouse (choli) and an all-color dupatta. She accessorized it with a choker necklace and maang tikka. With open curly tresses, dewy makeup, and pink lips, Rhea was a sight to behold.

5. Red is a color that cannot be missed when it comes to any outfit, be it traditional or modern. Rhea got her Bollywood mood on as she as donned a beautiful blood red lehenga with a shimmery one-shoulder blouse. With a fresh makeup face, khol eyes, pink lips, and earrings, Rhea looked every bit stunning as embraced her look. Well, anyone who has ever dreamed of going to B'twon way for a wedding, can surely steal Rhea's red hot look.

Here's wishing Telly Town's doll, Rhea Sharma a very Happy Birthday! You go girl!

