Happy Birthday Rithvik Dhanjani: 10 times the actor swooned fans with his 'experimental' fashion sense

On Rithvik Dhanjani's birthday today, we take a look at 10 looks, where the handsome hunk left everyone mesmerized with his experimental yet cool and casual fashion sense. Read on.

is multi-talented. From acting to anchoring to being a style icon, the young man has done it all, effortlessly. He rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, and since then has been ruling hearts. Though he did only a few daily shows after Pavitra Rishta, he is making heads turn with non-fiction shows. Not only has he participated in reality shows, but hosted a few, making him the genre his home ground.

Apart from being an extraordinary performer, Rithvik is also known for his impeccable sense of style. Rithvik loves 'experimenting' and standing out from the crowd, and his Instagram feed is proof of that. He is known for his sartorial fashion choices, and the handsome hunk does not mind taking sartorial risks. Describing Rithvik's style would be difficult, as it's all about his moods, weather, and occasion. But, whatever he dons, he ensures to make heads turn with his 'eccentric' style.

His fashion game is usually, 'Relaxed, easy-going, cool, quirky, casual, but equally sexy. It wouldn't be wrong to say, that Rithvik's style files could give many a good run for the money! Counted among the most stylish men in showbiz, Rithvik's wardrobe is a blend of bold colours, floral prints, quirky jackets, funky shoes, and everything thing's termed 'uber-stylish.'

Today (November 5, 2020), as the fashion maven turns is celebrating his birthday. So, as the suave and stylish man turns a year older, we take a look at 10 looks that prove Rithvik Dhanjani is the 'ultimate style icon for men' in the industry.

10 times Rithvik swooned fans with his experimental style:

1. Long overvcoat, no shirt tucking, and a pair of sunglasses.. Rithvik's this 'unique' monochrome look screams 'fashionable.'

2. When matching jacket and pants is done perfectly right, you get this super cool look!

3. Looking for the perfect summer dress for men, you can blindly count on Rithvik's floral shorts and jacket combintion!

4. Grey never gets out of fashion, and this dashing traditional look helps you show off the fruits of your hardwork at tehe gym too!

5. Who said pink is only for girls? Rithvik is certianly breaking the myth with this amazing suit look!

6. The 'killer' all black look, and oh the hairdo!

7. Colourful prints for a colourful personality are a must!

8. Orange is the new black! What's better than combining the two for a cool casual look?

9. Experimenting is the key and this look is proof! Don't miss the shoes..

10. There's nothing like 'too much denim', when you style and carry it right!

Here's wishing the dashing and handsome hunk, Rithvik Dhanjani' a very Happy Birthday! Keep rocking!

