Happy Birthday Rohan Mehra: Showcasing his journey from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Class of 2020

Rohan Mehra has carved a niche for himself and reached the pinnacles of success at a very young age. On his birthday, we take a look at his professional journey.

Rohan Mehra is among the most stunning actors in the TV industry. The charming face and handsome actor made his entry into the acting field with the show Gumrah. He also made an appearance in the famous TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain on Sony TV. He became instantly famous with the popular and longest-running TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, he played the role of the son of Naksh Singhania, son of Akshara and Naitik. His refreshing face and charming looks were immensely appreciated by the audience. After the show, he was offered numerous other TV shows. He also won the Best Debut Actor (Male) Award for his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After the show, he became part of popular reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 10, Box Cricket League 3, MTV Ace Of Space 2, and others. The actor has also been a part of numerous music videos including hits like On My Way, Dhadkane Meri, Tarse Ye Naina, Ishq Farzi, Darwaze Bandh, Itni Si Kahani, Gustakhiyan, Mera Baalam, etc. He was last seen in the music video named ‘Kinne Saalan Baad’.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with the movie Sixteen in 2013 and worked in Uvaa in 2015. He also has the experience of working on the OTT platforms, as he has marked his acting skills with the web series including Class of 2020. In the series, he plays the role of Ibrahim. His latest web series is Crashh in which he plays the role of Rahim, one of the siblings who lost his life in the car crash.

Pinkvilla wishes Rohan Mehra a very Happy Birthday!

