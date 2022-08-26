Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: 7 PICS that prove Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant's love for the mountains

Rubina Dilaik is a renowned name in the entertainment industry and is known for her fiery attitude. The actress is currently seen in the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Time and again, Rubina has proved her mettle by delving into various genres and mediums. She has been a favourite of the telly audiences ever since her show, Choti Bahu, but broke her 'bahu' image by participating in Bigg Boss 14. Her fearless and righteous behaviour helped her win the trophy. While Rubina Dilaik is a strong personality, she has a childlike side to her, which is usually seen during her trips to the mountains.

Rubina Dilaik was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and even pursued her education there. The actress lives in Mumbai with her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla but her heart is always in the mountains, craving for the cold breeze to touch her skin and brush against her hair. Both Rubina and Abhinav are avid travellers, and, on the occasion of her 33rd birthday, let's take a look at pictures and videos that prove she has always been a mountain baby.

The confident walk

Dressed in top-to-bottom black attire with a multi-coloured shawl, Rubina exudes confidence in her walk. She captioned the post, "When you feel things are falling apart, is when things are falling in place (sic)"

Who's prettier?

Rubina Dilaik's natural blush is accentuated amid the beautiful flowers and the scenic view. The post was captioned, "My village needs #nofilter (sic)"

Proud of her village

Rubina has always been very proud of her roots and prefers visiting her hometown when not working. From gardening, and farming to cooking, she does it all. Here, in these pictures, she is a sight to behold. "Shant vatavaran, shudh hawa… aisa hai mera gaon," wrote the actress.

'Pahad, pyaar aur parivaar'

These 3Ps are very important in Rubina Dilaik's life and these pictures are a testimony of it.

Again, from the hills

Rubina is known for her impeccable dress sense and a glimpse of it can be seen here. She chose to wear striking blue pants with a white t-shirt, a blue scarf and a black bomber jacket.

Wanderlust

This video shared by Rubina from the Himalayas will tempt you to take a trip to the mountains.

Natural Blush

What is a trip to the mountainous region without relishing some noodles? Here, Rubina Dilaik is seen cooking noodles on her mini stove.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Rubina Dilaik.

