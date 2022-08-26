Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: Rajiv Adatia, Jannat Zubair pen heartfelt wishes for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 star

Popular actress Rubina Dilaik celebrates her birthday today, 26th August. Rubina Dilaik is a renowned name in the entertainment industry and is known for her acting prowess and fashion sense. Apart from having impressed fans with her acts in popular daily soaps like Chhoti Bahu and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina also regularly turns heads for her style game. Rubina is presently seen in the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season12.

The actress formed a really close bond with her co-contestants while she was shooting for Rohit Shetty's show in Cape Town and was often seen having fun with them. Today, on her birthday, her friends have taken to their social media handles and wished the birthday girl. Rajiv Adatia shared a picture with Rubina on his Instagram and penned a note for her. Rajiv wrote, "Happy Birthday Ruby sorry I meant Rubinder no sorry I meant Behen no sorry I meant How you doing, ok ok I mean 123 Mic check for Rubina Dilak hahahaha!!! Here’s too me trying to make you stay up late!! Atleast on your birthday sleep a lil late!! Keep shining!! Have an awesome birthday! Lots of love always!! @rubinadilaik".

Jannat Zubair took to her social media handle and dropped a video with the birthday girl Rubina Dilaik. She shared a clip from their fun time in Cape Town when they were shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. Sharing this, Jannat wrote, "Happy happy birthday Rubiiiii!!! She has a beauty that eyes can’t deny, but her soul has a beauty that heart can’t help but feel… You are more than a good woman and a good person! You carry light in your smile and love in your bones @rubinadilaik Also, thank you @itisriti for the video".

Click here to watch Jannat's video

On the professional front, Rubina was seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, and she was the winner of the season. She was also seen opposite Rajpal Yadav in a film titled Ardh, which premiered on Zee5 on 10th June. Rubina will soon be seen setting the stage on fire with her exceptional dance moves on the stage of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Rubina Dilaik.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: 7 PICS that prove Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant's love for the mountains