Happy Birthday Rubina Dilaik: Some lesser known facts about the Bigg Boss 14 winner

The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress Rubina Dilaik celebrates her birthday on 26th August. The actress is famous for her strong personality and unique fashion sense. She was deemed as Boss Lady in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she emerged as the winner. The actress started her career in the television industry with the show Chhoti Bahu, which brought her to the limelight and made her popular among the audience. The actress has a massive fan following on social media, and her fans admire her unique fashion sense. On the special day of her birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actress.

Rubina Dilaik has been born and brought up in Shimla. She wanted to be an astronaut when she was a kid.

She was a national-level champion in debate in her schooling days.

Her father is a Hindi writer and has written numerous books.

Apart from being an actress, she is also a professional interior designer.

She has been the winner of several beauty pageants in her life, which also include Miss Shimla in 2006.

She won the prestigious “Dada Saheb Phalke Award” in 2015 for the best actress while Ravi Dubey won the best actor award that year.

In the year 2016, she was ranked 11 on the list of 50 Top Sexy Asian Women in the list of Eastern Eye. Rubina has worked in a short film made by her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The name of the film was 'Bareilly Ki Beti: The Youngest Survivor'

Pinkvilla team wishes Rubina Dilaik, a very happy birthday!