Happy Birthday Rupali Ganguly: Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah & others send birthday wishes to Anupamaa actor

Rupali Ganguly who earned massive recognition for her performance in the television show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, is currently receiving love and appreciation from her fans and followers for her time in the serial Anupamaa. As the actress recently turned 45, she is being showered with several wishes from her loved ones. Even her co-stars from the Anupamaa show took to social media and shared heartwarming birthday wishes for her.

Several celebrities took to Instagram to congratulate her on her birthday. Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj in the popular show Anupamaa, took to Instagram and shared a memorable photo of himself and Rupali Ganguly from the sets of the show. Along with that he even penned down a beautiful birthday note in the caption expressing that she is one of the best humans and an incredible co-star he had ever worked with. He wrote, "Happy birthday @rupaliganguly. One of the best humans I have worked with and a phenomenal co actor.. may all ur wishes come true and u be blessed always .. happy birthday rupali ji ..

Rupali's close friend Delnaaz Irani also shared a series of throwback pictures and wrote, "HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY @RUPALIGANGULY

We have come a long way from being colleagues.. to being bestiess! to being Friends!".

While Alpana Buch who essays the role of Baa in the show shared a happy picture with the actress and wrote, "Happy Birthday @rupaliganguly

Just keep smiling forever."

Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal from Anupamaa also shared an adorable picture from the sets and wrote, "Happy Birthday @rupaliganguly". Apart from them, Paras Bhushan Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Mohsin Khan, and Aneri Vajani, among others.

Rupali also shared a picture of the handmade birthday card made by her son. While sharing the picture of the greeting she wrote, "For any mother there can be no better gift than this".

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rupali Ganguly on being called fluke: After Anupamaa, people woke up to the fact that I’m versatile