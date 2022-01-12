Happy Birthday Sakshi Tanwar: Apart from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, the star's 5 iconic shows

Sakshi Tanwar is among the most popular actresses of the television sector. She came into limelight with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. The actress has been part of numerous other television shows, where she has played pivotal roles and is still remembered for it. Sakshi Tanwar rings on her birthday on 12th January. On the special occasion of the birthday of the extremely talented and gorgeous actress, here are 5 shows in which she has played a pivotal role.

Kutumb- The show was aired in 2001 and in the show, the actress played the role of Maya Sanjay Mittal, who supports her husband.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai- In the show she played the role of Priya, who is an unmarried woman in her 30. She gets married to businessman Ram Kapoor, and the story revolves around them adjusting with one another and slowly falling in love. Her role was highly appreciated by the audience.

Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki- It was a mythological show which aired in the year 2008 and was highly popular among the audience. In the show, Sakhi Tanwar played the role of Goddess Ganga and her role was appreciated by the audience.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin- The show was quite popular owing to spectacular acting of Mona Singh in the lead role. In the show, Sakshi Tanwar played an important role of Advocate Indira Bhargav, who helped Jassi.

Devi- The show offered a refreshing plot which had interwoven mythology into a social life, as it follows the journey of a middle-class woman. In the show, Sakhi played the lead role of Devi, who was deemed to an incarnation of Goddess Durga.

Pinkvilla team wishes the star a very happy birthday!



