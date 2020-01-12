Happy Birthday Sakshi Tanwar: From Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii to Dangal, check out her journey from TV to Bollywood

Today, as Sakshi Tanwar turns a year older, we trace this talented actresses' journey from television to Bollywood. Read on!

Bollywood or the Indian Film industry holds a special place in anyone's life who dreams of pursuing acting as a full-fledged career. No matter how popular one is on the small screen, everyone wishes to it big in the bigger arena, at least once. While for some it only remains as a distant dream, for others the big screen walks up to them. And that is exactly what happened in the life of Telly Town's most-loved and supremely talented actress, Sakshi Tanwar. Yes, while the beautiful diva was creating her own space in the Television industry she forayed on the big screen to leave a mark. And what added a feather on Sakshi's Bollywood career was her role in 's Dangal.

Today, i.e. January 12, 2020, Sakshi Tanwar rings on her 47th birthday. On this special occasion, we trace her journey from television to films. Sakshi kick-started his career in 2000 with popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii where he played the iconic role of Parvati Agarwal. And after that, there was no looking back for Sakshi. With her amazing acting chops and performance, she not only won many accolades but also many hearts. She then went on to feature in many serials and took the route to movies with a feature film O re Manva in 2006.

Here's a look at Sakshi's journey from the small screen to big screen:

1) Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Considered as one of the most iconic shows on Television, Sakshi played the lead role of Parvati Agarwal. With its unique and relatable storyline, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii spread across the country and kept audiences hooked for 8 long years. In such a long span, Sakshi essayed multiple characters of Swati Dixit and Janki Devi Dixit on the show, proving her acting mettle. Her simplicity, persona, and charm swooned the audience, who accepted her with open arms. Even today, many remember Sakshi as Parvati.

2) Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Starring two accomplished actors, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in an unusual but interesting love-story, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain history on Indian television. It became a game-changer as it was the first soap opera to show an intimate scene between an on-screen couple, without censorship. Sakshi played Priya Sharma, who is in her late 30s and hails from a middle-class family. After having feelings of utter dislike for each other, Sakshi falls in love with a rich businessman Ram Kapoor. The story revolves around their nok-jhok, romance and different ways of leading life.

3) 24: Season 2

An Indian action thriller Television series that literally left everyone thrilled with its concept, pace, and presentation. After a successful season 1, it came back with season 2 in 2016, which starred Sakshi as Shivani Malik. And once again, she proved there is no role which she cannot ace. Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor played the lead in the show and also produced it.

4) Dangal

Sakshi made heads turn as she played the role of Aamir Khan's wife (former wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat), Daya Kaur. Not only did the film receive a huge response and became one of the biggest hits of 2016, but Sakshi was also lauded for playing a dotting mother. Her plainness and lucidity as a fierce and supportive mother were acknowledged by everyone. Even though she had a small role to play, she made her presence felt.

5) Mohalla Assi

After doing a movie opposite Aamir Khan, the pretty face grabbed a movie opposite another renowned actor, Sunny Deol. Dressing up as a wife again, Sakshi was seen as Savitri, a Sanskrit teacher's (Sunny) better-half in Mohalla Assi. Though the movie couldn't fair well on the box office, Sakshi managed to entice audiences again.

Apart from these, the 47-year-old also stepped into the digital world with famous web-series like Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, The Final Call, Mission Over Mars and proved that whatever may be the medium, she knows how to grab eyeballs.

We wish Sakshi Tanwar a very Happy Birthday and hope that she has a fruitful year ahead. We hope that she keeps spreading her magic always. We wish to see her infectious smile bring happiness on our faces soon.

