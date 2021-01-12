Happy Birthday Sakshi Tanwar: Lesser known facts about the actress that you need to know

Sakshi Tanwar celebrates her 48th birthday on January 12, 2021. She is popular for her stint as Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

Speak of the most popular and talented actors of the Indian television industry, one of the first names that come to our minds is Sakshi Tanwar. The 90s kids and the audience surely remember her as Parvati from the popular show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. There is no denying the fact that even after so many years, Sakshi remains one of the most beloved stars of telly town. Moreover, her journey from the small screen to Bollywood movies has inspired millions.

Not only that but the talented actress has already tried her hands in OTT platforms too and gave some phenomenal performances in web series like Mission Over Mars and The Final Call. Sakshi has excelled in every single role she has played in TV shows, web series, or films till date and her career trajectory is proof of the same. Today marks the 48th birthday of the talented actress and to mark the special occasion, we look into some of the lesser-known facts related to her.

Here are some lesser-known facts about Sakshi Tanwar:

1. The actress initially made her debut as an anchor in the show Albela Sur Mela that aired on Doordarshan.

2. Sakshi also tried her hands in direction with a show titled Sammaan EK Adhikaar.

3. She has worked as a creative director of a production company.

4. She initially wanted to be a software engineer. However, Sakshi decided to pursue her career in acting after having failed in her entrance examination.

5. Prior to her acting career, the actress also worked as a sales trainee at the Taj Palace Hotel situated in Delhi. Not only that but she was also employed at a cloth and accessory company in which she got a stipend of Rs 900.

6. Sakshi Tanwar got her first big break after getting the chance to do a central role in Rajdhani. It is after this that the talented actress was roped in for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

7. The actress is a single mom and she adopted her daughter Dityaa back in 2018.

