Happy Birthday Sanaya Irani: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon to Ghost; 5 times the actress proved her versatility

As Sanaya Irani celebrates her birthday today, here's a at some of the actress's best projects, where she proved that she can ace any role. From Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon to Ghost; times when Sanaya showed her acting prowess.

does not need any special introduction. The actress has been ruling hearts for quite a few years. There's an unwritten rule in the book of acting that every performer holds dear to him or her - Live the character to establish a connection with the viewers.' And looks like, our phenomenally talented Sanaya Irani, swears by this golden formula.

Look at her as the innocent Gujan or the charming Khushi, you will notice that Sanaya has not just portrayed the character onscreen, but actually lived it. The diva began her acting career back in 2009, and since then, there has been no stopping her. With some amazing projects, Sanaya has been riding high on success. Not only TV, but the actress has made her way into Bollywood and the digital platform also. While her fans are missing her on the small screen, Sanaya is living her dream.

Today (September 17, 2020), is a special day for Sanaya Irani as the beautiful actress is celebrating her birthday. Yes, Sanaya has turned a year older, and on this special day, we're here to laud her acting prowess. We're taking a look at five 'best projects,' wherein Sanaya proved that she can ace any role with her skills and performance.

1. Left Right Left

First projects are always special, and so is this one for Sanaya, as she made her TV debut with this army-based series. Kind of an off-beat role for staters, Sanaya played Cadet Sameera Shroff in the show and swooned her way into our hearts. Being a newcomer among known faces like Harshad Chopda, Rajeev Khandelwal, and several others, Sanaya caught the eyes off many with her acting chops and performance. Well, Left Right Left, gave a good start to Sanaya's career and made way for her to rule the Telly world.

2. Miley Jab Hum Tum

Who does not remember our sweet, shy and innocent chashmish, Gunjan Bushan? As Gujan in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sanaya perfectly portrayed the life of an introvert. From them being content with being alone to being engrossed in their own things, Gujan Bushan from MJHT certainly captured people's attention. While her acting skills were top-notch, her simplicity and beauty also made many hearts flutter. Moreover, Gujan proved to be every parent's darling child, as she was being the younger one, she was more responsible and used her time productively in studies. Her chemistry with Mohit Sehgal, Rati Pandey, and Arjun Bijalni still make many nostalgic.

3. Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Sanaya as Khushi Kumar Gupta spread Khushi aka happiness in the lives of millions of people. Many still relate to the actress with her onscreen character and there's no big achievement for an actor, other than that! The cute, mischievous, energetic, head-strong talkative, Khushi craved a special place in everyone's heart. For Sanaya, portraying Khushi was challenging, as the character was completely different from her real-life personality.

Moreover, while she played the calm and composed Gujan for several years, transitioning into the 'jhalli' (crazy and fun-loving) Khushi was difficult. But, Sanaya proved, nothing is impossible when you if you strive to achieve it. Her scintillating chemistry with Barun Sobti still brings a smile on the faces of their fans, and they are waiting for the duo to spread their magic again.

4. Ghost

Sanaya played Simran Singh (Defence Lawyer) in this thriller, Ghost. This Vikram Bhatt movie paved the way for Sanaya in Bollywood, and yet again she nailed the character. Donning the coat of a lawyer is easy, but sinking into the character is the challenge, and Sanaya completely aced it. From her look to her expressions to her speaking style, everything was on point. Though the film failed to grab people's attention for its poor storyline, Sanaya's performance was appreciated by many. Ghost also starred Shivam Bhaargava as Karan Khanna.

5. Ved and Arya

Sanaya shares a great bond with many from the industry, and one of them is Nakuul Mehta. Fans kept yearning to see the good friends in the project, and they surprised everyone with their short film 'Ved and Arya.' When you begin watching this 12-long film, you will feel that Sanaya and Nakuul are a couple, but much to your surprise, it will slowly be unveiled that they are siblings. It is a beautiful story orbiting around the subject of the LGBTQ community. While Nakuul is the heart of the film, Sanaya is the heart and soul, as, without her, it would not have been possible.

With this movie, Sanaya breaks the stereotype around TV actors and proves that their sense of craft is beyond what eyes can examine. With her innate talent, alluring expressions, and compatibility with the camera, Sanaya she owns every frame.

Here's wishing the gorgeous and extremely talented Sanaya Irani a very 'Happy Birthday!' You Go Girl

