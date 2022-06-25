Happy Birthday Satish Shah: 5 reasons why his iconic character Indravadan Sarabhai is 'Father-in-law' goals

Veteran actor Satish Shah marks his birthday today on 25 June. Satish Shah is among the prominent names, and the actor has a long successful history in the industry. He is known for his stellar performances in numerous films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Om Shanti Om among others. However, there is one more on-screen identity of him that fans just can’t get over. And that is his iconic role of Indravadan Sarabhai from the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai was undoubtedly one of the most entertaining shows of all time on Indian television. The show had two seasons, and it was aired from 1 November 2004 to 11 September 2006 and on Hotstar from 15 May 2017 to 17 July 2017. The weekly show narrated the tale of an affluent Gujarati family, which featured a modern mother-in-law, Maya, and a middle-class daughter-in-law, Monisha, along with mamma’s boy Roshesh, foodie father-in-law, Indravadan, and other unique characters. The show featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rajesh Kumar in the lead roles. Their constant banter over relatable things made the show a complete laughter riot. Satish's character of Indravadan Sarabhai is still fresh in the mind of the audience. The veteran actor was seen as the husband of Maya Sarabhai, who never leaves any chance of teasing his wife.

But what made Indravadan stand out, was his constant support for his dearest daughter-in-law Monisha (Rupali Ganguly). Breaking the stereotypes, Indravadan's character portrayed a very unique and beautiful father-in-law that is surely something one shouldn't miss.

Today, Satish Shah is celebrating his birthday, let's have a look at the times when he proved to be the best father-in-law to Monisha

Indravadan opposed his wife Maya:

As Maya belonged to the upper-class society and was very sophisticated, she was often embarrassed about her daughter-in-law Monisha's middle-class thinking and behavior. However, who stood as a constant strong pillar behind Monisha was her doting father-in-law Indravadan. Indravadan often took sides of Monisha, which always irked his wife, Maya Sarabhai. He proved to be the best first father-in-law in the history of Indian television to support his daughter-in-law instead his wife.

Indravadan bonding with Monisha:

Monisha's character was not only portrayed as someone who belonged to a middle-class society but she was also shown as a lazy person. Monisha lived with her husband Sahil in an apartment opposite her in-laws. However, whenever Maya and Indravadan visited her house, it used to be messy and unclean. Maya, being a typical mother-in-law, always taunted Monisha for her dirty and messy house, but on the other hand, Indravadan never pointed out Monisha's messy house. Instead, ignoring all the chaos and Maya's taunt, the father-in-law and daughter-in-law duo used to get busy in a fun-filled conversation.

Indravadan enjoying Monisha's food

Apart from being a jolly person, Indravadan suffered a serious health issue of high cholesterol. Considering his health, his wife, Maya, would often plan a strict diet for him and he was forced to follow that. But escaping Maya's strict diet food, Indravadan often landed up at Monisha's house and would ask her to cook for him. Monisha, too, was shown as the sweetest daughter-in-law, and she would always agree to Indravadan's requests. But though she adored her father-in-law she often ended up cooking tasteless food. However, instead of taunting his daughter-in-law for her tasteless food, Indravadan would enjoy eating anything cooked by her and even complimented her.

Indravadan gossiping about Maya with Monisha

Indravadan and Monisha were one of the most unique pairs of father-in-law and daughter-in-law. There are numerous episodes where the two can be seen gossiping about Maya and joking about her sophisticated behavior. It is rare to witness such a bond that Indravadan and Monisha share.

Indravadan motivating Monisha

After constant taunts from Maya, Monisha often got offended and complained about it to her husband Sahil. However, Sahil being a doting son would ask her to ignore Maya's comment. Monisha would then take her grievances to her father-in-law and used to complain about Maya. The two then partnered together and would question Maya for her behavior towards Monisha, and they would purposely annoy her. Isn't this the sweetest and best thing one could do for their daughter-in-law?

Indravadan aka Satish Shah, and Monisha aka Rupali Ganguly, share a very close bond off-screen as well. Rupali adorably calls him 'Kaka' and respects him as her father.

Pinkvilla wishes Satish Shah a very happy birthday!

