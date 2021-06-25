Happy Birthday Satish Shah: Popular memes from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai featuring the actor

Satish Shah has turned a year older today. He is still popular for his role in the popular comedy show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actor was also tested positive for COVID 19.

The veteran actor Satish Shah has been part of many hit films. He is known for his stellar performance. He was seen in films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Judwaa, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Om Shanti Om among others. However, there is one more on-screen identity of him that fans just can’t get over. And that is his iconic role of Indravardhan Sarabhai from the popular comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

The 90s famous show was a wholesome package of entertainment. Right from actors’ performances to dialogues, the sitcom had everything and will surely make you its fan. Till today, fans connect with their dialogues and sometimes share memes too—Monisha Beta this is so middle class! The show featured Ratna Pathak Shah, Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar in the lead roles. The show had two seasons and it was aired from 1 November 2004 to 11 September 2006 and on Hotstar from 15 May 2017 to 17 July 2017.

The cult classic was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. And it was directed by Deven Bhojani. The veteran actor was seen as the husband of Maya Sarabhai who never leaves any chance of teasing his wife. He always makes fun of her habit and supports his daughter-in-law. The story revolves around the life of a Gujarati family who lives in a luxury apartment building. The family of Maya and Indravadan Sarabhai have three children. To note, he is also best known for his comic roles in Jaane bhi Do Yaaro and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.

Today, he is celebrating his birthday, and to make his day more special we have brought his all-time hit dialogues from the serial which was also shares as memes by his fans.

1. In one of the scenes Maya Sarabhai said, “Maine pichhle hafte bachchon ke ujjwal bhavishya ke liye apne 36 designer blouses donate kiye.” To which he replied, “Bachchon ko tumne blouse donate kar diye? Bechare kaise dikhenge blouse mein?”

2. Once his wife was baking cake and he asked, “Arey wah! Yeh cake kis khushi mein? Then his son Sahil Sarabhai replied, “Mom inter-state scrabble competition mein first aayi hai.” And again Indravadan replied, “Congratulations, Maya! Second kiska bachcha aya?”

3. His catchphrase, “Come on Maya, please don’t cry! Tum jaanti ho tum rote huye aur bhi achhi nahi lagti.”

4. Indravadan Sarabhai: (Rosesh) teri moma kal subah tak nahi aayegi. Ab tujhe mere changul se koi nahi bacha sakta. Then enters Dushyant: Hi guys! And he says, “Lo, ab hum dono ko koi nahi bacha sakta.”

5. Maya Sarabhai says, “Don’t be mean to Rosesh, Indravadan. Uska visa cancel ho gaya hai.” And Indravadan Sarabhai said, “Woh toh hona hi thha, Maya. Maine isse kaha thha ki burkha pehen ke jana, fir bhi isne apna chehra dikhaya.”

6. Indravadan Sarabhai: Arey cake bann raha hai? Kis khushi mein? Maya says, ‘Aaj mera birthday hai’ He replied, “Baat mat badlo, Maya… Maine puchha kis khushi mein?

